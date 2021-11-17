BoE’s Mann says public believes that inflation is under control By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: General view of the Bank of England, in London, Britain October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson



LONDON (Reuters) – British households, businesses and financial markets all remain confident that the Bank of England will return inflation to its 2% target, BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Wednesday, after official data showed inflation hit a 10-year high.

“We feel confident that they believe that the Bank of England can and will – those are important ingredients right, can and will – undertake the appropriate policies response to bring inflation back to 2%,” Mann told an online discussion hosted by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Mann voted this month to keep the BoE’s main interest rate on hold at 0.1% but was in a minority calling for an early end to the BoE’s 875 billion-pound ($1.18 trillion) government bond purchase programme.

($1 = 0.7429 pounds)