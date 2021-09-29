BoE’s Bailey sees UK economy regaining pre-pandemic level in early 2022 By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that he expected Britain’s economy to recover its pre-pandemic level of output early next year, a little later than the central bank had predicted last month.
“I expect us to be back to the pre-pandemic level in the early part of next year, possibly a month or two later than we thought we would be at the start of August,” Bailey said at a European Central Bank panel.
