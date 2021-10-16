Boeing workers stage protest near Seattle over U.S. vaccine mandate

Article content EVERETT — Waving signs like “coercion is not consent,” and “stop the mandate,” some 200 Boeing Co employees and others staged a protest on Friday over the planemaker’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for U.S. workers. Boeing said on Tuesday it will require https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/boeing-will-require-its-125000-us-employees-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19-2021-10-12 its 125,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden for federal contractors.

Article content As the pandemic has continued to rage, Biden announced the requirement in September because a large swath of Americans have resisted vaccination even though the shots are free, widely available and declared safe by regulators. “It’s my choice and it’s my body,” one avionics engineer said, his voice nearly drowned out by anti-Biden chants and trucks honking to show support along the busy street outside Boeing’s factory in Everett, north of Seattle. “It’s an experimental drug given under a pseudo-emergency,” he added. Another worker, an assembly mechanic, said: “This is America. We don’t just do what we’re told because one person says to.” Earlier this week, Boeing said employees must either show proof of vaccination or have an approved reasonable accommodation based on a disability or sincerely held religious belief by Dec. 8.