WASHINGTON — Boeing Co said on Tuesday it will require its 125,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 under an executive order issued by U.S. President Joe Biden for federal contractors.

“Boeing is requiring its U.S.-based employees to either show proof of vaccination or have an approved reasonable accommodation (based on a disability or sincerely held religious belief) by Dec. 8,” the largest U.S. planemaker said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)