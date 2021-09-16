Boeing to name new government operations chief -sources By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing (NYSE:) Co will name a former senior Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co and Softbank (OTC:) executive as its head of government affairs, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Ziad Ojaki, who also served as an aide to former U.S. President George W. Bush, will be Boeing’s executive vice president of government operations effective Oct. 1.
Boeing in June announced its long-time government affairs chief Tim Keating was abruptly leaving without giving a reason.
