Boeing says in advanced talks to sell 777X freighters

DUBAI — Boeing is in advanced discussions to sell a proposed new freighter version of its 777X passenger plane, a top executive said on Saturday.

The U.S. planemaker is poised to launch what would be the world’s largest twin-engined freight plane as European rival Airbus seeks buyers for an A350 cargo version.

Boeing is also sticking to plans to deliver its delayed 777X passenger version in 2023, Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, said.