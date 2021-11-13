Boeing says getting close to resuming 787 deliveries

Article content

DUBAI — Boeing is “getting close” to resuming deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner after suspending them to deal with production flaws, though the schedule depends on ongoing talks with regulators, a top executive said on Saturday.

The planemaker is also sticking to plans to deliver its delayed 777X passenger jet in 2023, while holding advanced talks with potential buyers of a new 777X freighter, Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, said.

Speaking at a news conference on the eve of the Dubai Airshow, Mounir said a recovery in commercial flying had achieved a “strong foothold” after COVID-19 lockdowns. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alexander Smith)