Boeing says getting close to resuming 787 deliveries By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
4
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019.

DUBAI (Reuters) – Boeing (NYSE:) is “getting close” to resuming deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner after suspending them to deal with production flaws, though the schedule depends on ongoing talks with regulators, a top executive said on Saturday.

The planemaker is also sticking to plans to deliver its delayed 777X passenger jet in 2023, while holding advanced talks with potential buyers of a new 777X freighter, Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, said.

Speaking at a news conference on the eve of the Dubai Airshow, Mounir said a recovery in commercial flying had achieved a “strong foothold” after COVID-19 lockdowns.

