Boeing mandates COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. employees By Reuters

(Reuters) – Boeing (NYSE:) Co said on Tuesday it is requiring its U.S.-based employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or have an approved medical or religious exemption by Dec. 8 to comply with President Joe Biden’s order for federal contractors.

The U.S. planemaker follows American Airlines (NASDAQ:) and aircraft parts manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:) in announcing it would comply with the executive order.

President Biden last week said more U.S. businesses should obligate workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, calling the move vital to ending the pandemic and sustaining the economy.