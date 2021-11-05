Boeing investors reach deal to settle safety lawsuit over 737 MAX -sources

Article content SEATTLE/WASHINGTON — Boeing Co investors have reached an agreement with current and former company officers to settle a lawsuit over the safety oversight of the 737 MAX, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The proposed settlement agreement is expected to be filed in the coming days in Delaware Chancery Court, and is subject to approval by a judge, the people said. It would likely include provisions to increase internal safety oversight, they said. One of the people added that the monetary portion of the agreement could be around $250 million, and would be paid by insurers.

Article content A Boeing spokesperson declined to comment. Lawyers representing the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The settlement agreement was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. In an amended complaint unsealed in February, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who heads the state pension fund, and other investors argued that Boeing’s board had breached its fiduciary duties and acted with gross negligence by failing “to monitor the safety of Boeing’s 737 MAX airplanes.” The lawsuit, also filed in Delaware Chancery Court, alleges that the board did not develop any tools to evaluate and monitor airplane safety until after 737 MAX crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia killed 346 people in a span of five months, and the fleet was grounded.