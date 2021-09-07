Boeing Falls Premarket; AMC Entertainment, Match Group Rise By Investing.com

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock fell 0.6%, Merck (NYSE:) stock dropped 0.5% and Amgen (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.7% after Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) downgraded its investment rating on the three pharma stocks all to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’, saying upside was limited from current levels.

Moderna (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.7% and Pfizer (NYSE:) stock rose 0.3% following comments by top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci over the weekend. He suggested Covid-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer were likely to get the go-ahead shortly, while Moderna’s booster could take a little longer.

JD.com (NASDAQ:) ADRs rose 1.7%, helped by the news that founder and chief executive Richard Liu will switch his focus to the e-commerce giant’s long-term strategy, creating the new role of president to run the company’s day-to-day operations.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) stock rose 2.3% after Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ movie generated an estimated $90 million on its debut weekend in North American cinemas, a record for a Labor Day weekend debut and a boost for the cinema chain.

Boeing (NYSE:) stock fell 1% after the aircraft manufacturer suffered an orders blow. European budget airline Ryanair, one of the U.S. aircraft manufacturer’s largest customers, ended negotiations about a deal for 737 MAX 10 jets due to differences over price.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.