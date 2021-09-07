Boeing Falls Premarket; AMC Entertainment, Match Group Rise By Investing.com
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, September 7th. Please refresh for updates.
Boeing (NYSE:) stock fell 1% after the aircraft manufacturer suffered an orders blow. European budget airline Ryanair, one of the U.S. aircraft manufacturer’s largest customers, ended negotiations about a deal for 737 MAX 10 jets due to differences over price.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) stock rose 2.3% after Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ movie generated an estimated $90 million on its debut weekend in North American cinemas, a record for a Labor Day weekend debut and a boost for the cinema chain.
Match Group (NASDAQ:) stock soared 9.7% following the inclusion of the company, which owns the Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid dating apps, in the .
Columbia Property (NYSE:) stock rose over 15% after Pacific Investment Management Company announced it would buy the real estate investment trust for $2.2 billion.
JD.com (NASDAQ:) ADRs rose 1.7%, helped by the news that founder and chief executive Richard Liu will switch his focus to the e-commerce giant’s long-term strategy, creating the new role of president to run the company’s day-to-day operations.
Moderna (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.7% and Pfizer (NYSE:) stock rose 0.3% following comments by top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci over the weekend. He suggested Covid-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer were likely to get the go-ahead shortly, while Moderna’s booster could take a little longer.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock fell 0.6%, Merck (NYSE:) stock dropped 0.5% and Amgen (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.7% after Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) downgraded its investment rating on the three pharma stocks all to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’, saying upside was limited from current levels.
Spotify (NYSE:) stock rose 4.8%, boosting by KeyBanc upgrading its stance to ‘overweight’ from ‘equal weight’, saying monthly active users appear to be back on track.
