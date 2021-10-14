Boeing deals with new defect on 787 Dreamliner

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen at the company’s facility in Everett, Washington, U.S., Jan. 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson



(Reuters) – Boeing (NYSE:) Co is dealing with a new defect on its 787 Dreamliner, which involves certain titanium parts that are weaker than they should be, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The defect is on 787s built over the past three years, the report said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company were down 1.5% after the report.