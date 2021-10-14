BoE rate rise after one-off price shock would be ‘self-defeating’

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England should not raise interest rates to tackle a surge in inflation caused by higher prices for energy and semi-conductors if it thinks these effects will be short-lived, BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said.

“Typically, for short-lived effects on inflation, such as the big rises in the prices of semiconductors or energy prices, it would be self-defeating to try to respond to their direct effects,” Tenreyro said in an interview with the Western Mail newspaper during a visit to speak with businesses in Wales.

“Activity has come in weaker than we anticipated in our last forecast and we remain a normal sized recession below the pre-Covid level of GDP,” she added.

