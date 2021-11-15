BOE Hike Bets, China Stabilizing, Euro-Area Inflation: Eco Day

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

China’s economy performed better than expected in October as retail sales climbed and energy shortages eased, partly offsetting a slump in propertyU.K. economists have become more hawkish over the past month and now expect the Bank of England to increase interest rates in December as concerns about inflation intensifyEuro-area inflation will be faster than previously thought this year and next before slipping well below the European Central Bank’s goal in 2023, according to economists polled by BloombergThe price of U.K. homes coming to market fell at the sharpest pace since the height of the national coronavirus lockdown in JanuaryJapan’s economy shrank more than expected last quarter as shoppers stayed home and factories pared production, ramping up expectations for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s stimulus packageMeantime, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said financial stress from the pandemic is limited to certain sectors of the economy, potentially signaling the BOJ is planning to scale back its Covid-era funding programCOP Scorecard: Here are the most important outcomes from the Glasgow talksThe European Union should avoid “hasty and risky” energy market reforms in response to recent jumps in consumer prices, said Economy Commissioner Paolo GentiloniBloomberg Economics explores scenarios from a marked escalation in U.S.-China tensions to a new Cold War, putting numbers on the magnitude of the impactFinally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com