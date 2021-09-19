Body found in Wyoming forest where authorities searched for Gabby Petito By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on Sept. 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, is shown in this undated handout photo. North Port/Florida Police/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) – The coroner’s office in Teton County, Wyoming, has been dispatched to recover a body found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, the coroner said on Sunday.

“We don’t have a gender, we don’t have identification,” Dr. Blue confirmed to Reuters.

Authorities have been searching the Grand Teton National Park area in connection with the disappearance of a Florida woman, Gabby Petito.

Petito, 22, was reported missing by her parents in September after her boyfriend returned to Florida without her following a months-long van journey.

The FBI’s Denver office said it will provide an update in Petito’s case at 4 p.m. MDT.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR