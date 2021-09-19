Body found in Wyoming forest where authorities searched for Gabby Petito By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Gabrielle Petito, 22, who was reported missing on Sept. 11, 2021 after traveling with her boyfriend around the country in a van and never returned home, is shown in this undated handout photo. North Port/Florida Police/Handout via REUTERS



(Reuters) – The coroner’s office in Teton County, Wyoming, has been dispatched to recover a body found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, the coroner said on Sunday.

“We don’t have a gender, we don’t have identification,” Dr. Blue confirmed to Reuters.

Authorities have been searching the Grand Teton National Park area in connection with the disappearance of a Florida woman, Gabby Petito.

Petito, 22, was reported missing by her parents in September after her boyfriend returned to Florida without her following a months-long van journey.

The FBI’s Denver office said it will provide an update in Petito’s case at 4 p.m. MDT.