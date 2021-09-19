Body found in Wyoming forest where authorities searched for Gabby Petito By Reuters

(Reuters) – The coroner’s office in Teton County, Wyoming, has been dispatched to recover a body found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, the coroner said on Sunday.
“We don’t have a gender, we don’t have identification,” Dr. Blue confirmed to Reuters.
Authorities have been searching the Grand Teton National Park area in connection with the disappearance of a Florida woman, Gabby Petito.
Petito, 22, was reported missing by her parents in September after her boyfriend returned to Florida without her following a months-long van journey.
The FBI’s Denver office said it will provide an update in Petito’s case at 4 p.m. MDT.
