Bobby Shmurda Donated 2,000 Backpacks Filled With School Supplies To Six Schools In New York

Roommates, when it comes to rappers giving back to the community, make sure you mention Bobby Shmurda’s name. Recently he took time away from working on his highly anticipated album to give back to some well-deserving students in his community. Bobby donated 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies for students all across New York City. According to Hip Hop DX, students at six different schools ranging from elementary through high school received bags filled with various supplies, including pencils, pens, pencil cases, notebooks, folders, highlighters, and more.

The participating schools included: P.S. 268 Emma Lazarus, P.S. 219 Kennedy King, P.S. 92 Adrian Hegeman in Brooklyn; Eagle Academy for Young Men III in Queens; P.S. 76 A. Philip Randolph in Harlem; and Health Opportunities High School in the Bronx. Bobby is used to giving back, so the opportunity to support students seemed like a no-brainer. Not only did he go in his bag to donate, but he used his voice to share a special message with students.

In a recorded video, Bobby urged the students to stay on a positive track, out of trouble, but most importantly, to remain in school. “Please do not give your mommas no trouble this year. And please do not give your teachers no trouble this year,” he said. He continued explaining to students, “I want to say that I’m proud of y’all for being brave, for being strong, and for staying in school. Always remember you guys are unstoppable. You can do anything you set your mind to.”

As we previously stated, Bobby isn’t new to giving back to the community. Since his return from prison in February, he organized a Father’s Day event for 200 underprivileged families at The Win Shelter in his hometown of Brooklyn this past June. While we wait for his upcoming album to drop soon, it’s great to see Bobby doing good in the community and staying focused on the music! We love to see it.

