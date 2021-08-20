Bobby Cannavale And Rose Byrne Are Not Married Yet

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

“I don’t know why people care.”

Bobby Cannavale doesn’t get why people are so concerned about his relationship with Rose Byrne.


Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

When the actor was asked when he and Byrne are getting married, he kept it a hundred.


John Shearer / Getty Images

“I don’t know,” Cannavale recently told InStyle. “I don’t know why people care.”

“Why do people give a shit?” he added. “The only people that should care are her parents and my parents. You know what I mean? They don’t care, so why would anyone else care?”


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Byrne also opened up about her relationship with Cannavale during a previous interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center

“I keep going, ‘Let’s get around to it, let’s do it,’” she said. “And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there’s another baby.”


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

“It was kind of like that for us,” Byrne continued. “I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it’s an important thing, and I respect that totally.”


D Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I guess for us it’s just been, we didn’t do it, we’ll do it, then — no! Pandemic.”


Michael Stewart / WireImage / Getty Images

Life just kept getting in the way for these two. But no matter what happened, they never let go of their dream of marrying one another!


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR