Bobby Cannavale And Rose Byrne Are Not Married Yet

“I don’t know why people care.”
When the actor was asked when he and Byrne are getting married, he kept it a hundred.
“I don’t know,” Cannavale recently told InStyle. “I don’t know why people care.”
“Why do people give a shit?” he added. “The only people that should care are her parents and my parents. You know what I mean? They don’t care, so why would anyone else care?”
Byrne also opened up about her relationship with Cannavale during a previous interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.
“I keep going, ‘Let’s get around to it, let’s do it,’” she said. “And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there’s another baby.”
“It was kind of like that for us,” Byrne continued. “I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it’s an important thing, and I respect that totally.”
“I guess for us it’s just been, we didn’t do it, we’ll do it, then — no! Pandemic.”
Life just kept getting in the way for these two. But no matter what happened, they never let go of their dream of marrying one another!
