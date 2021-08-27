Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BOGOTA — The board of Colombia’s majority state-owned oil producer Ecopetrol on Friday approved the possible issuance of shares which could reduce the country’s stake to a minimum of 80% over the next five years, the company said. Colombia currently controls 88.49% of Ecopetrol, whose second-quarter net profit recently soared to some $970 million on strong sales and a weak comparative period. Any money raised from the issuance of shares will be used to fund projects to boost organic growth, inorganic growth opportunities and debt reduction, the company said in a statement.