BMW to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40% by 2030

BERLIN — BMW plans to reduce carbon emissions across the life cycle of its vehicles – including the production process – at least 40% from 2019 levels by 2030, the carmaker said on Thursday, up from a previous target of a third.

In order to achieve this, the Munich-based automaker intends to increase the proportion of recycled and reusable materials used in manufacturing its vehicles from 30% to 50%, it said in a statement released ahead of the IAA Mobility conference in Munich next week. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Christina Amann, editing by Kirsti Knolle)