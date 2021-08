Article content

BEIJING — BMW said on Tuesday it wanted to support the restructuring of embattled Huachen Group, parent of the German permium automaker’s Chinese joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive.

BMW said in a statement to Reuters that it also wanted to utilize Huachen’s existing car manufacturing capacity. Huachen is based in China’s northeastern city of Shenyang. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh Editing by Mark Potter)