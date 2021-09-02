BMW launches new sports car line in Mexico after plant expansion

Article content

MEXICO CITY — German automaker BMW kicked off a new production line on Thursday for its Series 2 Coupe compact sports car at the company’s two-year-old factory in central Mexico, doubling down on its Mexican operations in a push to accelerate global sales.

Exports of the new models to North America are expected to begin by the end of this year, with European sales set to start in early 2022, the company said in a statement.

According to BMW’s U.S. web page, the 2022 models’ starting price will range from about $36,000 to $59,000.