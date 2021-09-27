BMW Group Canada Partners with Cox Automotive Canada to Deliver an Enhanced Omni-Channel Buying Experience for BMW and MINI Retailers

Table of Contents Article content

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cox Automotive Canada is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with BMW Group Canada. This partnership will leverage Manheim Canada's proven expertise as a remarketing facilitator and offer BMW and MINI retailers across the country the opportunity to use its new "Upstream Vehicle Management" platform – an omni-channel wholesale buying solution that will deliver many benefits, including improvements to their overall operational performance.

Article content “We’re excited to see Cox Automotive Canada strengthen its partnership with BMW Group Canada as we work closely to offer their retailers this exciting new technology,” said Jack Sulymka, General Manager, National Accounts and Operations, Cox Automotive Canada. “BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and Motorrad retailers now have another effective tool to help them seamlessly and efficiently acquire off-lease vehicles. As brands that always thrive to deliver the ultimate user experience, we’re proud to be part of a journey that drives their vehicle portfolio management into the future.” This solution empowers BMW Group Canada to deliver a tailored and connected experience specially designed for their retailers across digital and physical channels. By managing off-lease vehicles in a more efficient manner, operational efforts are focused on speed and channel optimization.

Article content “Our decision to partner with Cox Automotive Canada is a key step in our digital transformation,” said Ryan Puskas, Director of Used Car Business, BMW Group Canada. “The digital tools Cox has created for us offers expanded functionality and a simplified user experience for our BMW and MINI retail partners. Our vision for the future is very much aligned with the Cox Automotive approach: to bring a holistic and fully integrated solution that lets our retailers efficiently manage their used car acquisition and retail processes. We look forward to realizing the benefits of this platform and our strong collaboration.” A business of Cox Automotive Canada, Manheim’s robust and fully configurable marketplace solution seamlessly connects buyers and sellers and offers unmatched data and market insights to optimize vehicle portfolio management.