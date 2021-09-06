BMW confident that sales in China will grow next year

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the BMW Headquarters, ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

By Christina Amann and Victoria Waldersee

MUNICH (Reuters) – BMW is confident that sales in China will grow next year, finance chief Nicolas Peter told Reuters on Monday, attributing high demand for premium cars to travel restrictions which meant consumers had more money to spend.

Car sales in China have fallen in recent months as floods, COVID-19 outbreaks and a semiconductor shortage hit the domestic market – but BMW has bucked the trend, reporting a 12% rise in sales there in its second quarter results.

“The market will not grow as quickly as it did over the last 12 months – that was when the catch-up effects after the corona disruption made themselves felt,” Peter said. “But we do expect it to grow.”

In addition, BMW was profiting from international travel restrictions that have left more money in people’s pockets in China for discretionary spending, he added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR