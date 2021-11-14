BMW and Audi interested in buying McLaren Automotive

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of German luxury carmaker BMW is seen in Munich, Germany, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo



BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen (DE:)’s Audi and BMW are interested in buying British luxury sportscar maker McLaren Automotive, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, without specifying its sources. The first talks between BMW and Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, which owns 42% of McLaren, are to take place at the beginning of December, the report said.

Audi is also interested in the Formula 1 division of the company, it said.

BMW and Audi were not immediately available for comment.