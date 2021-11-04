Bluzelle launches mainnet decentralized storage for NFT content By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Bluzelle, a decentralized storage network, has announced the release of its mainnet R2 file storage system designed to enhance the decentralization of nonfungible tokens (NFT) and their corresponding data.

The solution was created amid the rise in concerns around the lack of immutability on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) protocol, a relatively undiscussed model of storage that currently serves as the gold standard for the majority of NFT assets including Cryptopunks and Beeple.