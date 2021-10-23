Blueface’s Mother & Stepfather Allegedly Attacked In Home Invasion–Police Believe Blueface Was Intended The Target

Roommates, we are sending our prayers to Blueface’s family at the moment, following a report that his mother and stepfather were allegedly attacked during a home invasion.

According to TMZ, sources revealed that Blueface’s mother and her husband were involved in a physical altercation with four men that had broken into their home located in Santa Clarita. Initially, the men had broken a back window around midnight, but they were scared away from the property. Police were called to the home where they took a report.

However, the intruders reportedly returned to the home a few hours later and they were able to get inside at that time. Blueface’s stepfather came across one of the intruders and they reportedly began to fight. Then another intruder jumped in reportedly hitting his stepfather in the head, causing him to suffer from a concussion and other injuries. That required him to get 10 stitches near his left eye, and he was also left with a bloody face. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

The intruders fled the home prior to the police being called. A second report was filed and the Santa Clarita police are currently investigating. At the moment, no one has been arrested for the incident, and there were reportedly no items stolen from the home.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police believe that Blueface was the intended target. However, he does not live at the home and he was not there at the time of the incident.

At the moment, Blueface nor his family have spoken out about the home invasion.

Last month, Blueface and his friends were accused of attacking a bouncer outside of a lounge in California.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

