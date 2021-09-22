Blueberries Announces Webcast Instructions for its Annual General and Meeting (“AGM”)

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “Company” or “Blueberries“), a Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce webcast link for the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Blueberries Medical Corp. (the “AGM” or “Meeting”).

The AGM will be held on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

Due to the fact that in Ontario a proof of vaccination is required to any shareholders that may want to come to the AGM in person, the company decided to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19 and Provincial and Federal guidance regarding public gatherings, shareholders and proxyholders are invited only to attend the online Meeting following the below instructions. The COVID-19 virus is causing unprecedented social and economic disruption and the company wants to ensure that no one is unnecessarily exposed to any risks. Furthermore, so that the Company can mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of shareholders, employees, and the community, there will be strict limitations on the number of persons permitted entry to the Meeting..

In order to streamline the meeting process, the Company urges all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions set out in the proxy, and to listen to the Meeting through the live conference Teams meeting and web presentation details provided below:

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, at 1:00 pm (Toronto time)

Teams Meeting Instructions:

Microsoft Teams Link to join the meeting

Or

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OGVhZmUzZDgtNTMzMy00ZTQ1LWI3N2QtODU0NGE2OTdlMzlh%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2221a610d8-3619-4fd0-81e0-45da84ca2a69%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%224616b0c6-327d-4d0c-b9b8-641624cb58ca%22%7d

Comprehensive information with respect to how registered and beneficial shareholders may vote in advance of the meeting is available in Blueberries’ Management Information Circular, also filed on SEDAR.

Participants should connect in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Shareholders who connect into the Meeting through the Teams Virtual meeting details above will not be able to vote on the matters put forth at the Meeting.

The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the meeting is

1:00 pm, Eastern Time on Monday, September 27th, 2021.

The streaming virtual Teams connection will allow shareholders to listen to the proceedings and ask questions verbally through the virtual session.

Following the formal proceedings of the AGM, management will provide a business update and presentation.

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.blueberriesmed.com . For more information, please contact:

Jose Forero, President, Latin American Operations

jforero@blueberriesmed.com

Tel: +57 310 345 8808

Guillermo Rodriguez, CFO Blueberries Medical Corp.

grodriguez@blueberriesmed.com

Tel: +54 911 6015 2227

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: closing of the proposed transactions and achieving milestones in 2019 as contemplated, or at all, ability to expand distribution networks, ability to expand and upgrade the Company’s cultivation facilities in Colombia, internal expectations, expectations regarding the ability of the Company to access new Latin American and international markets, the ability to attract and retain new customers, and future expansion plans including development of the cultivation, production, industrialization and marketing of cannabis for commercial and scientific purposes.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Colombian and international medical cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colombia, Argentina and elsewhere; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding the Company, and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s business are contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Listing Statement dated January 31, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.