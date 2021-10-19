Blue Ivy Stars In Tiffany’s Ad With Beyonce & JAY-Z — Video – Hollywood Life

Beyonce and JAY-Z have the cutest co-star in the bonus film for their Tiffany’s campaign — their nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter!

Blue Ivy Carter, 9, crashes her famous parents’ date night in their latest ad for Tiffany’s. The short film, which is less than two minutes long, features Beyonce and JAY-Z in a scene inspired by Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The “Date Night” ad follows the couple as they show off their playful sides on a night out in the Big Apple. The lovebirds are in the back of a car for the duration of the footage, and Blue hops in and joins them at one point.

The ad starts with just Bey in the car, and she’s playing a game of ‘he loves me, he loves me not’ with a flower. Eventually, she pulls her husband in the back seat with her, and they’re off. The next stop is for a slice of pizza, which Jay playfully feeds to Beyonce. Then, they grab some champagne to loosen things up a little. Eventually, Blue Ivy hops right in between her parents, rocking long braids and glasses. They warmly welcome her into the fold, along with an adorable dog.

Of course, Bey and Jay are wearing Tiffany’s pieces, created by Jean Schlumberger, for the ad. Jay rocks the Bird on a Rock brooch, which is an 18k gold bird that sits atop a morganite gemstone of 44 carats. Meanwhile, Bey wears a diamond ring that’s over 10 carats, as well as earrings that total over 6 carats. The couple previously appeared in a campaign called “About Love” for the brand, as well.

Noticeably missing from the family affair, though, were Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, who are now four years old. The powerhouse couple has kept the youngsters out of the public eye much more than they have with Blue, who has attended numerous red carpet events with her famous parents. Blue’s vocals were even featured on Beyonce’s song “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King soundtrack in 2019. The nine-year-old won a Grammy Award and BET Award for her collaboration on the track and its music video.