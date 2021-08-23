Bloomberg strategist explains why 30-year US bonds have ‘bullish implications’ for Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Despite (BTC) slipping back below $50,000, more and more investors are likely to move their capital into Bitcoin and gold markets in the second half of 2021 (H2), asserted to Mike McGlone on Aug. 23, the senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.
The financial analyst cited the consistently lower yields offered by the 30-year US Treasury note behind his upside analogy. He noted that if its rate of return persists below 2%, it could enhance the price discovery stage for Bitcoin while posing a competitive advantage for traditional safe-haven assets like gold.
