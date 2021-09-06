Bloomberg senior strategist calls Bitcoin a global reserve asset on the path to $100K By Cointelegraph

Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone has doubled down on his call for asix-figure (BTC), arguing that the first-born cryptocurrency is well on its way to becoming a global reserve asset that complements the United States dollar.

The September edition of Bloomberg’s Crypto Outlook called $100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and $5,000 Ether (ETH) the “path of least resistance” after the two assets survived a more than 50% correction through the summer.