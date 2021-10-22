Blockstream raises $16M for its Bitcoin mining STO in a matter of hours By Cointelegraph

Major blockchain technology company Blockstream has completed six tranches of its (BTC) mining security token offering (STO), securing a total of 30.9 million euros ($36 million).
Blockstream officially announced Thursday that the company raised 13.9 million euros ($16.1 million) in the sixth tranche of its Bitcoin mining-focused security token known as Blockstream Mining Note (BMN).
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.