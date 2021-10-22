Blockstream raises $16M for its Bitcoin mining STO in a matter of hours By Cointelegraph

Major blockchain technology company Blockstream has completed six tranches of its (BTC) mining security token offering (STO), securing a total of 30.9 million euros ($36 million).

Blockstream officially announced Thursday that the company raised 13.9 million euros ($16.1 million) in the sixth tranche of its Bitcoin mining-focused security token known as Blockstream Mining Note (BMN).