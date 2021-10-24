Blockstream CSO Samson Mow Says Turkey Needs Bitcoin (BTC) By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Blockstream CSO Samson Mow Says Turkey Needs Bitcoin (BTC)



CSO Samson Mow says that Turkey needs to be focus-driven.

He made this statement as Bitcoin is still on its bullish horizon.

CEO Michael Saylor, Jack Dorsey, and Anthony Pompliano replied to Mow in high esteem.

Full-time entrepreneur and Blockstream CSO Samson Mow, just tweeted that Turkey needs the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) at all costs. To this, Turkey has to pay much attention and concentrate fully more especially on Bitcoin and not any other cryptos.

In fact, Mow’s tweet got the attention of the most prominent Bitcoiners and crypto advocates. As said, most of the key people who reacted to Mow’s tweet include MicroStrategy’s CEO Michael Saylor, Jack Dorsey, Anthony Pompliano, and many more.

As lots of people expressed their views on why Turkey should focus on BTC, Michael Saylor gave a bullish statement by saying that “Bitcoin Goes Mainstream”. As to whether the crypto community agrees or not Bitcoin doesn’t need to be perfect. Instead, it should be good enough to last forever in the crypto space, according to Saylor.

Turkey needs #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/T6e4YWoaCB — Samson Mow (@Excellion) October 23, 2021

Additionally, Pompliano also jumped into the conversation and said any news that talks about inflation should come up with a disclaimer. Here, the journalist must work for a billionaire who gets rich whenever there is hyperinflation.

Apart from Michael Saylor and other Bitcoin advocates who commented, many other crypto analysis platforms including Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin Maximalist also reacted.

