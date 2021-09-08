Blockstream and Macquarie Group launch Bitcoin mining pilot program By Cointelegraph

Blockchain infrastructure developer Blockstream has partnered with Macquarie Group (OTC:), an Australian multinational investment bank, to launch a new pilot for a (BTC) mining facility with a mandate to explore carbon-neutral alternatives.
As part of the pilot project, Macquarie Group is investing in one of Blockstream’s enterprise-grade mining facilities, the companies announced Wednesday. This will allow Macquarie Group to uncover new opportunities in renewable energy that can be bootstrapped for more sustainable Bitcoin mining initiatives.
