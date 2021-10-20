Blockster’s BXR Aims to Gain 40x in Price Appreciation in Three Years By CoinQuora

Blockster’s BXR Aims to Gain 40x in Price Appreciation in Three Years



Blockster is a platform for networking, connecting, learning, and earning.

The team predicts that the BXR token will grow 40x in price appreciation.

The main selling point of Blockster is its high-quality audience.

For the longest time, professionals in the crypto space have had to depend on fragmented sources of information with access to few and restricted networking platforms to pick from. As recently as 2017 and 2018, a ban on advertising crypto-related projects was implemented across giant social media platforms such Google’s YouTube and Facebook (NASDAQ:). Considering the nascent stage of the industry at large, the ban dealt a huge blow to the industry.

Blockster aims to be the much-needed solution that will offer crypto and blockchain enthusiasts a single platform where they can socialize, learn and earn about the industry. With Blockster, not only will crypto enthusiasts be able to network, connect and interact with high-quality industry-related content they also get to advertise their ideas in a crypto-friendly environment.

Blockster is the next step in networking, connecting, learning, and earning in the crypto industry. Built as a social media platform for the crypto and blockchain industry, Blockster provides a platform from which users can market themselves and their ideas while connecting to like-minded individuals.

The platform can also be used to earn from created and curated content while investing and sharing in the platform’s generated revenue thanks to the BXR token.

Barely months into its testnet launch, Blockster plans to launch in the coming weeks and is projected to grow to reach $40 million-plus annual revenue in 3 years with a predicted $40 BXR token price. Blockster’s main selling point is its capacity to build a high-quality audience of crypto enthusiasts thus enabling crypto-based enterprises to market and expand their product offerings.

What’s more, Blockster currently boasts of a network of strategic and prominent partners in the crypto space, including the likes of Chainlink, Enjin, Hackernoon, and NewsBTC to mention a few.

Built on the blockchain as an ERC20 digital asset, the BXR token is the cornerstone of the Blockster ecosystem. This is a utility token that is used to pay for all advertising. As a self-service ad platform, Blockster is designed such that advertisers keen to reach a crypto-centric audience will be able to promote their companies and ideas using the BXR token.

The token will also be instrumental to Blockster’s revenue-sharing model, where a stake of BXR will entitle the user to a monthly 20% revenue share. The BXR token also features a deflationary measure that is set to increase its value well into the future, as 5% of the tokens spent on advertising are burnt every month.

Blockster is more than your average social networking platform. Not only does Blockster facilitate a platform that allows blockchain and crypto enthusiasts to stay up to date on trending crypto news and announcements, but it also features a live chat box where users can conduct audio and video calls.

The platform also comes with an in-house publication called Blockdesk that features over 50 industry writers covering up to 90 stories a week. Blockster is set to become crypto’s ultimate marketing tool that will deploy a 360-degree approach to creating awareness and increasing conversion for the overall growth of the crypto space.

The Blockster testnet was only launched in July 2021 yet it has already collected over 450,000 on the waitlist. This is evidence of a growing need for a crypto-centric platform for networking, communicating, and accessing industry-related information.

Going forward, Blockster plans to focus on the development of a digital wallet as well as a marketplace for crypto businesses to monetize and sell their crypto-related projects and businesses. Thus, one of the following milestones is the BXR Pool (NASDAQ:) Rewards staking program that provides Blocksters with an opportunity to earn their share of 2,000,000 BXR rewards paid out over the next 12 months. All that users will have to do to get their reward is to hold as many BXRs as possible for as long as possible.

