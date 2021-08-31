BlockMonsters to Launch Pre-Sale Round on 4 September at 6 PM CET!

London, UK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) BlockMonsters, a blockchain-based gaming platform, is delighted to welcome everyone to its Pre-Sale, which is scheduled to go live on 4 September at 6 PM CET. Participants will have access to exclusive BlockMons that they can use to battle and trade with their peers from all over the world.

The highly anticipated Pre-Sale will offer a 1000 BNB hard cap, with 1 BNB worth 140K $MNSTRS tokens. Early investors who deposit a minimum of 0.75 BNB get exclusive BlockMons.

Join the upcoming BlockMonsters Presale for an opportunity of a lifetime. It is a thriving gaming metaverse that allows you to bring back your childhood memories. Anyone can participate in the Pre Sale whitelist competition until the 4 of September 6 PM CET.

The round comes complete with a meme contest that enables users to pick a new BlockMon reveal name. Gamers can also win a Pre-Sale spot by creating unique and engaging memes that boost awareness of the NFT gaming project.

Getting Started on Your BlockMonsters Adventure!

The BlockMonsters Adventure/RPG game facilitates each user to collect, buy, and sell exciting NFTs. Participants may become the best BlockMonsters Champion by unlocking exclusive creatures that they can use to trade or fight with others on the platform. The ultimate goal is to someday unlock and own 150 BlockMons via various strategies such as Blockchain Fights, in-game catching, and opening booster packs.

For starters, all gamers must acquire Starter BlockMons, which allow them to take part in the exciting BlockMon world. All participants in the concluded Private Sale get their Starters for free, while all other wallets need to unlock the NFTs using $MNSTRS.

Only Private-Sale participants get to choose their preferred NFT. All other participants wishing to acquire BlockMons can purchase them from a participant in the seed rounds at a price set by the owner of the NFT.

The rarity, evolution, and level of each BlockMon determine its worth. Owners of an NFT can trade it on the platform’s decentralized Marketplace. Moreover, they can collect more shiny BlockMons and sell them for $MNSTRS.

Rewarding the Community on each Milestone

BlockMonsters aims to build a vibrant community via its engaging Meme contests and referral program. Furthermore, it plans to create an elaborate marketing strategy covering its ambitious plans.

Moreover, the project deploys robust Tokenomics that foster community growth. It plans to reward users who hit significant milestones, such as catching new BlockMons or defeating Trainers.

The project team has also developed an MVP version of the game that features a Blockchain Fight Engine. The new release enables user wallets to compete for a chance to level up their NFT based creatures and gain the next level Evolution.

BlockMonsters is working with powerful launch partners such as BscScan, PancakeSwap, CoinGecko, and CoinMarketCap to help their blockchain-based game take flight.

Connect with other BlockMonsters champions globally via the platform’s Telegram, Twitter, and Instagram today!

