BlockMonsters to Launch Pre-Sale Round on 4 September at 6 PM CET By CoinQuora

BlockMonsters to Launch Pre-Sale Round on 4 September at 6 PM CET

BlockMonsters, a blockchain-based gaming platform, is delighted to welcome everyone to its Pre-Sale, which is scheduled to go live on 4 September at 6 PM CET. Participants will have access to exclusive BlockMons that they can use to battle and trade with their peers from all over the world.

The highly anticipated Pre-Sale will offer a 1000 BNB hard cap, with 1 BNB worth 140K $MNSTRS tokens. Early investors who deposit a minimum of 0.75 BNB get exclusive BlockMons.

Join the upcoming BlockMonsters Presale for an opportunity of a lifetime. It is a thriving gaming metaverse that allows you to bring back your childhood memories. Anyone can participate in the Pre Sale whitelist competition until the 4 of September 6 PM CET.

The round comes complete with a meme contest that enables users to pick a new BlockMon reveal name. Gamers can also win a Pre-Sale spot by c…

