BlockFi submits application for physically-backed Bitcoin ETF By BTC Peers

BlockFi submits application for physically-backed Bitcoin ETF



Cryptocurrency lending firm BlockFi has filed an application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to pilot a physically-backed ETF.

The Form S-1 filing was submitted to the SEC on Monday. According to official documents, the purpose of the exchange-traded fund is to reflect the key performance of Bitcoin as opposed to any futures or derivatives standard.

Trust will not purchase or sell bitcoin directly, although the Trust may direct the Custodian to sell bitcoin to pay certain expenses.

News of the ETF listing made rounds on crypto Twitter (NYSE:) amid speculation that the SEC may be close to approving its first physical Bitcoin ETF as early as this week.