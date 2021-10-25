BlockFi partners with Neuberger Berman to launch crypto ETFs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Crypto lending firm BlockFi has formed a business with New York-based investment management company Neuberger Berman for the development and distribution of crypto products including exchange-traded funds.

In an Oct. 25 announcement, BlockFi said the joint venture, BlockFi Nb, expects to “launch crypto asset management products, including ETFs and other traditional structures,” giving investors exposure to crypto in their brokerage accounts. According to the two firms, the partnership will combine BlockFi’s retail and institutional crypto solutions with Neuberger Berman’s suite of crypto strategies.