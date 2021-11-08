BlockFi files for physically-backed Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency lending firm BlockFi has filed paperwork with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, to launch a physically-backed exchange-traded fund, kicking off what’s expected to be a big week for the crypto markets.

The Form S-1 filing for BlockFi NB Bitcoin ETF was submitted to the SEC on Monday, according to official documents. The filing states that BlockFi will serve as custodian and that the ETF’s investment objective is to reflect the underlying performance of Bitcoin as opposed to any futures or derivatives benchmark.