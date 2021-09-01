BlockFi board of directors replaces ‘Crypto Dad’ after four months By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission chair Christopher Giancarlo, also known as “Crypto Dad,” will be leaving crypto lending firm BlockFi’s board of directors, but continuing to advise the group on digital assets.

In a Wednesday announcement, BlockFi said Ellen-Blair Chube, a managing director and client service officer at investment banking firm William Blair & Company, would be replacing Giancarlo. BlockFi founder and CEO Zac Prince cited Chube’s “strong financial services experience married with her deep knowledge of the public sector” in bringing her on as a board member, but added that Giancarlo would contribute in an informal capacity as an advisor.