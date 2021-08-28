Blockchain technology can change the world, and not just via crypto By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Blockchain technology can change the world, and not just via crypto



Over the last three or four years, blockchain adoption has expanded tremendously, and each industry is exploring different use cases for the technology. There are multiple aspects of blockchain — from business to technical and more — but with the way the industry is exploding, it’s really hard to get it right.

It’s best to divide the blockchain topic into two main buckets in order to understand the development of the ecosystem and the key benefits and innovations it provides. One is cryptocurrency, where we cover industries like financial services, insurance and capital markets, including deals via private equity and venture capital. Then we look into the enterprise world, which is about how we apply blockchain as a technology in different industries.

Husen Kapasi is the blockchain lead at PwC Europe (advisory), with a focus on enterprise blockchain. He leads the PwC Europe blockchain community, which consists of around 300 members across Europe, and drives topics of blockchain in supply chain across the PwC Global Network. He has been engaged in the blockchain space for five years, with previous experience in digital transformation consulting focusing on IoT. He has a wide range of experience in blockchain implementation across more than 10 industries. He supports clients starting from blockchain strategy through implementation and plays a key role in developing collaborative industry ecosystems as well as tech partnerships.

