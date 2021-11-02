Blockchain tech firms AllianceBlock and Flare integrate technologies to expand their DeFi ecosystems By Cointelegraph

AllianceBlock, a blockchain tech firm that seeks to bridge the gap between decentralized finance, or DeFi, and traditional finance, announced a partnership with fellow blockchain tech entity Flare.
Flare claims its layer-one, or blockchain protocol improvement, technology can bring smart contracts to cryptocurrencies such as (XRP), (DOGE), (BTC), Algorand (ALGO) and (XLM). In addition, Flare is also a decentralized oracle network that seeks to enable blockchains to access real-world data in smart contract execution.
