Blockchain streaming platform Audius announces Solana NFT integration By Cointelegraph

Blockchain-based music streaming platform Audius announced Thursday that it had launched full Solana NFT integration, allowing its more than six million users to begin featuring digital collectibles from the Solana library.
The integration will occur through Phantom, Solana’s multichain wallet and browser extension. The new features will be available to Audius’ silver tier profiles, accounts holding more than 100 of the platform’s native AUDIO tokens.
