Blockchain service provider Nansen to integrate Solana data analytics By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Blockchain data provider Nansen has announced the planned integration of a dashboard to provide extensive insights to institutional and retail investors seeking to identify emerging trends in networks like the decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible token (NFT) markets.

Scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2022, the Solana function is set to augment an already impressive offering of over 100 million on-chain wallet data points across leading networks such as , Polygon, Fantom and Binance Smart Chain.