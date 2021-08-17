Blockchain Gaming Site, FortuneJack To Launch Tesla Giveaway To Reward Top Gamers By DailyCoin

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Blockchain Gaming Site, FortuneJack To Launch Tesla Giveaway To Reward Top Gamers



One of the oldest blockchain gaming companies, FortuneJack is launching a Tesla (NASDAQ:) giveaway in August to reward its loyal users and gamers.

Blockchain online gaming site, FortuneJack announces a gaming competition across its community starting August 16 – and is expected to run for the next 30 days. The competition aims to boost user acquisition on the platform, distribute rewards to loyal users and enhance the blockchain gaming experience to its users. Online gamers participating in the weekly challenges have a wide catalog of prizes to win including a brand new Tesla Model 3.

“Users can also enjoy the anonymity and cheap financial transactions that blockchain and crypto offer ensuring anyone with an internet connection can participate,”

said Boris Kiknadze, CEO of FortuneJack.

“The launch of the “Tesla Model 3 giveaway” will welcome new gamers, online gamblers, and crypto enthusiasts to the platform as it continues its growth across the online gaming world. Through the giveaway, participants will enjoy the platform’s security and fairness, build trust with the developers with the gaming structure meaning that winning or losing is solely dependent on the gamer”

Kiknadze continued.

Eligible games during the month-long competition include Sportsbook, casinos, live casinos, and provably fair games (dice excluded). There will be weekly challenge series, happening on weekends only, across each of these categories supporting the Tesla Model 3 giveaway. Every $20 wagered on the select competitions gets you a raffle ticket to the draw with each bet accumulating afterward.

Online gamblers with the top highest wagers, highest multipliers, and highest wins will be rewarded as well. The top 20 winners will earn rewards with first place getting $2500 + 700 raffle tickets, second place gets $1000 + 400 raffle tickets, and 3rd place $500 + 200 raffle tickets. The rest will receive free spins and raffle tickets that can be used to play more games on the platform.

With the online gambling industry expected to grow to over $112 billion in the next four years, blockchain is expected to play a key role. The security, fairness, and decentralization of blockchain games will set the growth trajectory of the industry even further as more gamers and gamblers look for anonymity and fun without centralized control.

