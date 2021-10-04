Blockchain-Based MarTech Platform — Ojamu Raises $1.7M By CoinQuora

Blockchain-Based MarTech Platform — Ojamu Raises $1.7M



Ojamu raises $1.7 million in a private sale.

The blockchain-based MarTech platform is ready to deliver its vision.

The private sale saw support from many strategic partners.

Marketing Technology (MarTech) platform — Ojamu, is leveraging the power of AI, blockchain, and NFTs. It is doing so by creating and automating the most efficient digital marketing campaigns for brands.

Just recently, Ojamu announced the closing of its $1.7 million raised in a private sale. The private sale saw an oversubscription and active participation from many strategic partners.

To name a few, Ascensive Assets, A195 Capital, Master Ventures, Morningstar Ventures, Moonrock Capital, and Protocol Ventures were present. Additionally, Genesis Block Ventures, X21, Chain Capital, Waterdrip Capital, Vendetta Capital, Rarestone Capital, and others were also present.

Managing Partner at Ascensive Assets — Oliver Blakey, says