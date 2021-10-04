Blockchain-based MarTech Platform Ojamu Raises $1.7 Million in an Oversubscribed Private Sale By DailyCoin

Blockchain-based MarTech Platform Ojamu Raises $1.7 Million in an Oversubscribed Private Sale



Ojamu – a marketing technology (MarTech) platform that leverages the power of blockchain, Ai, and NFTs to create and automate the most effective digital marketing campaigns for Brands – has announced the closing of its $1.7 million private sale.

The oversubscribed private sale saw participation from strategic partners such as Ascensive Assets, Master Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Morningstar Ventures, A195 Capital, Protocol Ventures, Genesis Block Ventures, Vendetta Capital, X21, Waterdrip Capital, Chain Capital, Rarestone Capital and others.

“We believe that as the Blockchain and crypto space becomes increasingly competitive and mature as an industry, so will the need for advanced marketing solutions. The Ojamu team is building a platform which is incredibly adept in its thinking and usage and we’re looking forward to supporting them in every regard,”

remarked Oliver Blakey, Managing Partner at Ascensive Assets.

Ojamu’s Intelligent Platform and Neural Predictive Engine collect and analyze hundreds of millions of data points at a vastly superior speed and efficacy compared to manual data collection and analysis.

The Ojamu Ai is trained to connect with NFTs, making NFTs an access point for not only an industry vertical’s key data but also cross-correlating other previously unknown data points. It helps brands conduct competitive research, identify market gaps, and make marketing decisions that have a higher probability of success due to the data-driven approach.

Ojamu CEO Hal Bame said,

“We’re extremely excited to have the support of such strong strategic partners, as we bring our vision for the Ojamu platform to reality. We believe both Blockchain/crypto Brands and more traditional business Brands, have an enormous need for automated digital marketing solutions based on Ai/Blockchain-driven technology – and Ojamu will fill that need.”

Continue reading on DailyCoin