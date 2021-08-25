Blockchain-Based bitcci Platform Tokenizes the Adult Industry By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Blockchain-Based bitcci Platform Tokenizes the Adult Industry



bitcci focus on changing the landscape of erotic industry.

The bitcci Group AG has begun the initial coin offering (ICO).

200 big street banners will be placed on the streets of Crypto Valley in Switzerland.

bitcci, a blockchain-related firm from Switzerland focus on changing the landscape of erotic industry by introducing new nightclubs, IT platform, app, portal, and payment solutions.There are 40 million adult workers globally. Notably, the most important issue in this industry is the involvement of females in this profession.

In detail, bitcci is founded in 2017 by its CEO Christoph Elbert, named from the infamous OG crypto ‘bitcoin,’ women slang means ‘bitch,’ and a most prominent Italian clothing brand. More so, the bitcci Group AG is preparing to provide a new image to the adult industry. Specifically, working of new night clubs, the adult worker profession, and the intake of erotic works.

In addition, along with regulatory authorities, bitcci plan to create transparent, modern, and efficient solutions that will eliminate the negative impact of this i…

Continue reading on CoinQuora