Blinken says U.S. evacuated from Afghanistan 4,500 U.S. citizens plus families By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said of the 6,000 American citizens that were identified in Afghanistan, at least 4,500 of them and their families have been evacuated since mid-August, and that the State Department was ‘aggressively’ reaching out to the remaining contacts. Speaking in a press conference, Blinken said there were Americans still evaluating their decision to leave Afghanistan based on the situation on the ground.