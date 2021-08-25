Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said of the 6,000 American citizens that were identified in Afghanistan, at least 4,500 of them and their families have been evacuated since mid-August, and that the State Department was ‘aggressively’ reaching out to the remaining contacts.
Speaking in a press conference, Blinken said there were Americans still evaluating their decision to leave Afghanistan based on the situation on the ground.
