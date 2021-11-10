Blinken says U.S. brokered deal between J&J and COVAX to send vaccines to conflict zones By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States has brokered a deal between Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) and the vaccine-sharing program COVAX to facilitate the delivery of the company’s COVID-19 vaccines to people living in conflict zones.
Blinken announced the agreement at the opening of meeting of global foreign ministers convened by the United States on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to ensure that people who cannot be reached by government vaccination campaigns aren’t left out of our efforts. They need to be protected too,” Blinken said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.