Blinken says U.S. brokered deal between J&J and COVAX to send vaccines to conflict zones By Reuters





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States has brokered a deal between Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) and the vaccine-sharing program COVAX to facilitate the delivery of the company’s COVID-19 vaccines to people living in conflict zones.

Blinken announced the agreement at the opening of meeting of global foreign ministers convened by the United States on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to ensure that people who cannot be reached by government vaccination campaigns aren’t left out of our efforts. They need to be protected too,” Blinken said.